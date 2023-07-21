Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

TSLA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.59. 81,844,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,127,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $829.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

