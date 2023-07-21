Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $262.90 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $833.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

