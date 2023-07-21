Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $265.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.90 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

