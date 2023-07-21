Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,273. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.