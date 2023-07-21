Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $116.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

