The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

