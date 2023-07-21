The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $411.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $407.00 to $411.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $350.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.64. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

