The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GS opened at $350.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average of $337.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $412,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

