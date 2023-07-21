The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $246.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.13. Hershey has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

