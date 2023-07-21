The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
LGL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
