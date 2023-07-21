The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

