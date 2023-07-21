The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

