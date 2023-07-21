Thomas V. Taylor Sells 18,656 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.8 %

FND stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.19.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.