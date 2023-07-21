Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.81

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.81 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.
