Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.81

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.81 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Titon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Titon Dividend Announcement

About Titon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Titon’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

