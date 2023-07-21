Toro (NASDAQ:TOROV) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TOROV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 37.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Toro Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TOROV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

