Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Toro Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $102.85 on Monday. Toro has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

