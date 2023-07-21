Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.67, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

