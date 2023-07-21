Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.74.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.67, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
