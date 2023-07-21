Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £12,937.68 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 3,624 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £12,937.68 ($16,916.42).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Ofer Druker sold 804 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £2,886.36 ($3,774.01).

On Friday, July 7th, Ofer Druker sold 1,790 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £6,372.40 ($8,332.11).

On Monday, July 10th, Ofer Druker sold 2,920 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total value of £10,628.80 ($13,897.49).

On Wednesday, July 12th, Ofer Druker sold 2,984 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.92), for a total value of £11,219.84 ($14,670.29).

On Friday, June 23rd, Ofer Druker sold 2,594 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.50), for a total value of £8,923.36 ($11,667.57).

On Monday, June 26th, Ofer Druker sold 1,876 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total value of £6,434.68 ($8,413.55).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($6,164.23).

On Friday, June 30th, Ofer Druker sold 2,388 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £8,549.04 ($11,178.14).

Tremor International Stock Down 0.8 %

Tremor International stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Friday. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 462.40 ($6.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £417.09 million, a PE ratio of -9,733.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tremor International

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.