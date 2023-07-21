Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £2,886.36 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMRGet Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £2,886.36 ($3,774.01).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Ofer Druker sold 3,624 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.67), for a total value of £12,937.68 ($16,916.42).
  • On Friday, July 7th, Ofer Druker sold 1,790 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £6,372.40 ($8,332.11).
  • On Monday, July 10th, Ofer Druker sold 2,920 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £10,628.80 ($13,897.49).
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Ofer Druker sold 2,984 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £11,219.84 ($14,670.29).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Ofer Druker sold 2,594 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.50), for a total value of £8,923.36 ($11,667.57).
  • On Monday, June 26th, Ofer Druker sold 1,876 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total value of £6,434.68 ($8,413.55).
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($6,164.23).
  • On Friday, June 30th, Ofer Druker sold 2,388 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £8,549.04 ($11,178.14).

Tremor International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRMR stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Friday. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.40 ($6.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9,733.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

