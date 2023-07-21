TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

TriMas Stock Up 0.3 %

TRS stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 369.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

