Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. 36,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,720. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

