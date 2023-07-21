Truist Financial Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $26.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.