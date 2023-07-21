Truist Financial Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $980,000,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $32,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

