Truist Financial Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $105.21.
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $980,000,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $32,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
