Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 7%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.26. 189,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,065,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.