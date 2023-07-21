Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.67

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.67 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.45). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 32.56 ($0.43), with a volume of 6,876,448 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 59 ($0.77).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £470.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko acquired 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($52,170.50). In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,258.37). Also, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko purchased 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($52,170.50). Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

