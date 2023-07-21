Unionview LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $287.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

