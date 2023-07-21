United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 241,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.