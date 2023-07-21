United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,272 shares.The stock last traded at $209.12 and had previously closed at $209.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.73.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 17.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

