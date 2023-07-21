UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.46 and its 200-day moving average is $485.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.