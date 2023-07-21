UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 268,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $126,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 298,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

