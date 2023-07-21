UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $504.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.46 and its 200 day moving average is $485.17. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

