Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 5.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,463,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,417,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2,094.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
