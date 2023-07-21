Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 5.9%

Jul 21st, 2023

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,463,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,417,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2,094.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

