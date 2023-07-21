USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $20.11. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 20,492 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

