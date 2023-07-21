USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $86.75 million and $1.02 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.52 or 0.00824055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00126935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89366491 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,179,050.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

