V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,665 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 641,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

