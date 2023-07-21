V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $455.81. 519,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

