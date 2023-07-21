V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. 7,013,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,756,805. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

