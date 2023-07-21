V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.83. 281,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,936. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

