V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,110,139. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.