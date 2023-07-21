Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.01

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 10763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Valeo Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

