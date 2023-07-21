Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.