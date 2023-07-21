VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,511,697. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

