VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

