Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $287.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

