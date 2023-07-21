Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $448.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.87 and its 200-day moving average is $384.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

