Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,699,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the previous session’s volume of 2,304,306 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $58.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

