Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,699,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the previous session’s volume of 2,304,306 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $58.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
