Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

