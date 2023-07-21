Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 249,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,825. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

