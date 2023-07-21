Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,045. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.