Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,493. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $419.37. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

