Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 4.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 1.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226,198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,864,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,518. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.